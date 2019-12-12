Police confirm killing of 6 in Rivers community

Police confirm killing of 6 in Rivers community

Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:13 pm


Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Mr Mustapha Dandaura

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the killing of six persons during a violent protest by angry youths in Chokocho, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He debunked some media reports that 15 persons were killed during an alleged deadly attack on commuters travelling through Etche communities to Owerri and beyond.

“The social media reports added that the angry youths also burnt a police station as well as engaged the army and police in a gun battle.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this baseless and unverifiable report that is intended to cause panic and tension in the state.

“In order not to allow the public form a dangerous opinion, we therefore thought it wise and expedient to correct this fake news,” he stated.

Omoni said the command had deployed mobile policemen after receiving a distress call on Dec. 7 following a blockage of Okomoko-Chokocho Bridge by protesters.

He said policemen, on arrival at the scene, dismantled the barricade and restored normalcy to the area.

“Thereafter, a team led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Joseph Anche, recovered five corpses in a river in the area.

“This discovery, however, sparked off another round of protest, which our men were able to contain.

“At the end of the day, six persons were killed contrary to the 15 deaths reported, while no police station was burnt and no commuter was attacked and killed as speculated,” he said.

The police spokesman said that normalcy had been restored to the area with the Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, launching a full scale investigation on the killings.

He added that the investigation would enable the police to determine the circumstances surrounding the killings as well as unravel the identities of the perpetrators of the crime.

“So, CP Dandaura is appealing to residents of Etche to remain calm and trust in the ability of the command to protect their lives and properties,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Ogun governor sends list of commissioners to Assembly
    15 mins ago

    Police nab ‘fake alerts’ fraudster in Katsina
    Lawan 39 mins ago

    Sowore: Senate to investigate invasion of court by DSS
    46 mins ago

    Anthony Joshua says letter from Nigerian envoy was inspiration to reclaim titles
    1 hour ago

    Wike threatens to sack traditional ruler over ‘romance’ with Bayelsa Governor
    1 hour ago

    “She is my only hope,” Mother says of final year law student stabbed to death
    2 hours ago

    Again, DSS invites publisher over Investigative story
    2 hours ago

    Why I started African Political Cartoons- Tejumola Olaniyan