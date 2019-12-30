Police DPO dies after brain surgery in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the loss of a gallant officer, CSP Sanni Summaila, who was until his death, the DPO of Rumuokoro Police Division.

The Police officers died after undergoing brain surgery.

While announcing the death of the Officer, spokesperson of the Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a press statement titled, “Death While in Service,” said “with a deep sense of loss but with total submission to the Will of the Almighty, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Mustapha Dandaura, regrets to announce the untimely death of Late CSP Sanni Summaila, who died last night after undergoing brain surgery.

“Until his death, Late CSP Sanni Summaila was the Divisional Police Officer, Special Area, Rumuokoro.”

“The Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Officers and Men of the Command conveys the Command’s sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Officer and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement added that the remains of the late Officer have been deposited in the mortuary, and that his family has been contacted. Further developments regarding the Burial arrangements will be communicated accordingly, the Police said.