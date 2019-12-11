Police hunt for killers of final year law student in P/Harcourt

But the Rivers State Police Command has assured that its homicide detectives will do everything within their powers to bring to book the suspected rapists and murderers of the final year student Mark to justice.
The Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, also a Lawyer, confirmed the incident. He added that the lifeless body of the lady has been evacuated and deposited at a morgue, while assuring the a crack team of homicide detectives have been detailed to unravel the senseless killing.
Omoni also said the immediate family of the young lady has been contacted and they are helping the Police with information to unravel the mysterious murder.
The friends of the late Miss Itonyo Maltida Mark have been lamenting that she was a creative dancer, hairstylist full dreams for the future.
Our Correspondent reports that there was outpouring of grief when an ambulance accompanied by security personnel evacuated her remains from her apartment in Eagle lsland,Port Harcourt.
