Police hunt for killers of final year law student in P/Harcourt

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:05 pm


The late Miss Itonyo Maltida Mark

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Rivers State University has been enveloped in grief over the death of a final year law student who was alleged raped and stabbed to death at early hours of Tuesday December  10  in her off campus apartment  in Eagle lsland area of the oil city.
The 24-year old, victim, who was identified as Matilda Itonyo Mark, was said to have been raped and then brutally stabbed by her assailants inside her off campus apartment close to Eagle Island part of Port Harcourt.
Matilda’s body was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Tuesday December 10.
An ambulance accompanied by security personnel was sighted at the scene of the incident, taking the corpse away.
But the Rivers State Police Command has assured that its homicide detectives will do everything within their powers  to bring to book the suspected rapists and murderers of the final year student Mark to justice.

The Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO,  DSP Nnamdi Omoni, also a Lawyer, confirmed  the incident. He added that the lifeless body of the lady has been evacuated and deposited at a morgue,  while assuring the a crack team of homicide detectives  have been detailed to unravel the senseless killing.

Omoni also  said the immediate family of the young lady has been contacted and they are helping the Police with information to unravel the mysterious murder.

The friends of the late Miss Itonyo Maltida Mark have been lamenting that she was a creative dancer, hairstylist full dreams for the future.

Our Correspondent reports that there was outpouring of grief when an ambulance accompanied by  security personnel evacuated her remains from her apartment in Eagle lsland,Port Harcourt.

