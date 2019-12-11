Police hunt for killers of final year law student in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State University has been enveloped in grief over the death of a final year law student who was alleged raped and stabbed to death at early hours of Tuesday December 10 in her off campus apartment in Eagle lsland area of the oil city.

The 24-year old, victim, who was identified as Matilda Itonyo Mark, was said to have been raped and then brutally stabbed by her assailants inside her off campus apartment close to Eagle Island part of Port Harcourt.

Matilda’s body was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Tuesday December 10.

An ambulance accompanied by security personnel was sighted at the scene of the incident, taking the corpse away.

The Rivers State Police Command has assured that its homicide detectives will do everything within their powers to bring to book the suspected rapists and murderers of the final year student Mark to justice. The Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, also a Lawyer, confirmed the incident. He added that the lifeless body of the lady has been evacuated and deposited at a morgue, while assuring the a crack team of homicide detectives have been detailed to unravel the senseless killing. Omoni also said the immediate family of the young lady has been contacted and they are helping the Police with information to unravel the mysterious murder. The friends of the late Miss Itonyo Maltida Mark have been lamenting that she was a creative dancer, hairstylist full dreams for the future.