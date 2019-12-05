Police nab 10 suspected land grabbers in Ogun

Thursday, December 5, 2019 2:07 pm


Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested 10 suspected members of a land grabbing syndicate who unleashed terror on residents of  Ewujomo village, Igbosoro in Ogijo area of the state recently.
The suspects: Ismaila Lawal, Tope Oniyide, Sodiq Lawal, Ahmed Olaringbe, Gafar Kafo, Ismaila Haruna, Okanlawon Olabinjo, Kamoru Arulogun, Suleman Oresesun and Kazeem Oresesun were all arrested following a distress call received by the police that some hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons have invaded the community on motorcycles and were attacking the villagers.
On receiving the information, the DPO Ogijo division CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed mobilized his men and moved to the scene.
But it was gathered that on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums whose actions had thrown the community into pandemonium started shooting sporadically.
But they were overpowered by the policemen who also succeeded in apprehending ten members of the syndicate.
Some of the hoodlums also escaped with various degrees of injuries.
Item recovered from the suspects include two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one expended Brownie pistol ammunition, charm and three bajaj motorcycles.
The Ogun commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, praised his officers for the gallantry displayed in the arrest of the suspects.
He also warned that persons with criminal intent will not find a safe haven in Ogun state.
He however, assured the people of Ogun State of adequate security.
