Police nab ‘fake alerts’ fraudster in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State have arrested a “notorious fraudster’’, Musa Isa, 30, who specialises in defrauding traders in the state with fake bank alerts.

SP Gambo Isa, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Isa said that the suspect, who resides in Kwado quarters, Katsina, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“The suspect was arrested when he went to the shop of one Alhaji Adamu Rabi’u, at Kwado Quarters, Katsina, where he deceived him and collected three Chinese doors valued N57,000, and sent him a fake bank SMS alert,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that Rabi’u immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have duped and collected goods worth thousands of Naira from many business operators.

“Two months ago, he collected a generator from Abbas Plaza, Katsina, valued N120, 000 through fake bank SMS alert.

“He also went to Al-Ihsan Great Infinity Boutique, Katsina, where he deceived and collected clothes valued N21,000, using the same modus operandi,’’ he said.

Isa said that on Oct. 5, the suspect went to the shop of one Alhaji Alin-kwai, at Chake market, Kofar-Guga, Katsina, deceived and collected bags of rice, cooking oil and Macaroni valued N65,000, and sent him fake bank SMS alert.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation to serve as deterrent to others who have such intention.