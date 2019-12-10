Police parade Ocholi, principal suspect in the killing of PDP Women Leader

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has paraded one Ocholi Edicha, 25, a principal suspect in the killing of Mrs Salome Achejuh Abuh, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP women leader. The woman was burnt to death by an irate All Progressives Congress, APC mob on Monday, 18th November in the wake of the Kogi Governorship Election results.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari while parading the suspect expained that he was arrested with the help of local vigilantes on 21st November along with five others during an armed robbery operation in the area. Other suspects paraded along with Ocholi were Adamu Haruna, On Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attach Ejeh.

Busari told journalists that Ocholi led the gang that burnt the house in which Mrs Abuh was sleeping. “The suspect further confessed that they were responsible for the series of armed robbery incidents at Ochadamu and it’s environs.” The commissioner said adding that a gun was recovered from the suspects.

During an interview, Ocholi denied the allegation of leading the arsonists that killed Mrs Abuh. He said although he is an APC member and that he had misunderstanding with Mrs Abuh on election date, he did not participate in her killing.

Ocholi who spoke in Igala language further alleged that some of the people that burnt the house came from Ejule.