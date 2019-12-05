Police parade Pastor for allegedly defiling 15-year-old girl

One Pastor Chukwudi Chukwumeze of Mount Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi has been paraded by the police in Awka, Anambra State, over alleged rape of a 15-year-old teenager.

According to Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS News, the 34 years old suspect, who is popularly known as Agụudọ from Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, was paraded in Awka on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, before newsmen.

The Pastor, who was confirmed by witnesses to have been involved in previous cases of rape involving minors, was said to have lured the victim to his church, with the prophesy that she had a bright future, but was hindered by evil spirits.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who paraded the suspect, told journalists that the Police obtained a medical report, showing that the victim (name withheld) had a penetration, and the hymen lacerated.

Haruna said, “On 24th September 2019, we got a report from a woman in Obosi Police station that the pastor of Mountain Zion Ministry, Obosi had an unlawful canal knowledge of her daughter.

“Police officers went to the scene, inspected it and victim was rushed to hospital and medical report revealed that her vagina was penetrated and laceration of the hymen of the victim occurred.

“Police went to the hotel and the evidence seen at the hotel corresponded with what the victim told the police.”

Narrating her ordeal, the victim explained that the Pastor lured and defiled her at a hotel along Eze Iweka road, Obosi after making a deliverance prayer for her.

The fifteen year old teenager added that on her way home after the deliverance prayer, the Pastor stopped his vehicle and told her to enter his car so he can drive her home.

According to the victim, as soon as she entered the vehicle, she lost her memory, but only to see herself naked on a bed in a hotel.

The mother of the victim, Mrs. Edith Idika, added that after the incident took place on October 23,2019, she rushed to the nearest police station to make report.

The suspect, however, denied the allegations, saying she only prayed for the girl, and since she was the last person to leave the church, he decided to drop her at her house, but sped past her house.

“When I asked her, she said I had passed her house, so I stopped at Nkwo ATM point since I had to withdraw money to pay transportation for our members who were going to the houses.

He denied having canal knowledge of the minor, insisting that the girl was being used to set him up by another pastor, who was operating at Obosi.