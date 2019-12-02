Police recruitment: I-G Adamu floors Police Service Commission

Police recruitment: I-G Adamu floors Police Service Commission

Monday, December 2, 2019 1:52 pm


IGP Adamu

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the Police Service Commission (PSC)’s suit, challenging Muhammad Adamu, Inspector-General (I-G) of Police’s power to recruit 10, 000 police officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgement, said the PSC’s suit lacked merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PSC had taken the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

In the motion on notice filed on Sept. 24, the commission prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from ”appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

While the PSC is the plaintiff, the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Muhammad Adamu, the NPF and the AGF are defendants in the case.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Just in: Kogi governor sacks political appointees
    5 hours ago

    Why we donated vehicles to Cameroonian vigilance group – Borno Govt
    5 hours ago

    APC chieftain hails Wike for seeking solutions to Rivers’ problems 
    5 hours ago

    CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba lose 2-0 away to Hassania Agadir
    6 hours ago

    Ghana’s Torgah claims Nigeria Masters title for a record third time
    6 hours ago

    One Day for the Owner
    7 hours ago

    The Witchcraft Conference at Nsukka
    8 hours ago

    Tribute: For Tejumola Olaniyan, Scholar, Teacher, Mentor, Father