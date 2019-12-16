Police search for 5-year-old boy stolen during church service in Anambra

Monday, December 16, 2019 8:18 pm


File: The police on duty

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the stealing of a five-year-old boy during a church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Mohammed, who gave the identity of the child as Chimaobim Kosi Ayinkor, said he was stolen by a man whose identity was still unknown.

He said the matter was reported at the Aguata Police Station by the parents of the victim, Mr and Mrs Ayinkor Umego from Okpo Village, Ekwulobia at about 2pm on Sunday.

“Mrs Umego prepared their three children for church service at St. Joseph Catholic Cathedral Church, Ekwulobia.

“However, while the children were playing on the field on the church premises, a man, whose identity is yet unknown, called the eldest child and sent him to buy three sachet water opposite the church.

“Before he came back from the errand, the man had disappeared with his younger brother, one Chimaobim Kosi Ayinkor ‘m’, aged 5 years, to unknown destination,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said all efforts made to locate the child by the parents proved abortive.

However, he said the command had circulated a wireless massage to various divisions and formations through the control room about the missing child.

He said that efforts were being intensified to find the child.

He described the boy as dark in complexion, about two feet tall and without a tribal mark.

Mohammed urged the public to caution their children about strangers and assist the police with useful information on how to recover the baby.

