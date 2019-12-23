Police: Shina Peller mobilised over 50 thugs to attack our station

Shina Peller, a member of House of Representatives was arrested and detained because he mobilised thugs to invade Maroko Police station to forcefully remove vehicles seized from patrons of Quilox, his club for obstruction of traffic, the Lagos State Police Command has said.

Bala Elkana, spokesperson for Lagos Police said the lawmaker mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move the vehicles out.

“We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation. That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to exercise a lot of restraints.

“They have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they are being investigated.”

Elkana said Peller has been warned many time about obstruction of traffic by patrons of Quilox, but he refused to do anything about it.

He added that the Police intervened by towing three vehicles of the patrons away after they blocked the road on Monday morning.

He said, “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and blocking the road. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times.

“Up till 9am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.