Police to prosecute estate agent over multi-million naira fake land deals

A real estate developer, Kelly Nworgu, the boss of Estate Develope, Livelihood Homes, popularly called De-Villa Homes who allegedly duped over 400 prospective land buyers of millions of naira through phantom land offers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, will soon be charged to court by the Rivers Police Command.

The Rivers Police Command says it has concluded investigation on the alleged duping of residents of Port Harcourt over land transaction by de-Villa homes.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed to journalists that the boss of De-villa, Kelly Nworgu, has shown that he diverted money paid to him for land sales to other uses and failed to deliver on the agreements.

He said over 400 victims of the fake land sales are demanding for the return of their investment from the fraudulent land speculator.

“He facing advanced fee fraud charges. As we speak, it is clear that he won’t be able to meet his obligations to land subscribers and the number of his victims keep rising. So far, over 400 persons have presented their documents claiming that they paid money to him without being given the land they paid for.”

Recall that the sureties to Nworgu had withdrawn after they were detained in Police cell for 3 weeks, while Kelly Nworgu failed to appear before the Police in honour of his signed bail bonds after he was granted bail.

Nnamdi Omoni also clarified that a traditional ruler in the community where the ‘fake’ land were being sold has admitted collecting about N40 million from Nworgu and will also to be arraigned in court with one other person identified as Onome, an aide who allegedly assisted the estate agent to carry out money laundering.

The real estate developer was arrested in October when his traumatized clients wrote a petition to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, complaining that he deceived them to pay millions of naira through tempting promos and consistent advertisements on radio for non-existent parcels of land.