Pollution: Cleric urges journalists to hold govt, security agencies accountable

Dangerous soot surfaces Port Harcourt Atmosphere:

…All of us breathe in dangerous black carbon substances called Soot threatening our lives–Cleric

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission International, Apostle Eugene Ogu, has challenged the media to hold security agencies and government at all levels accountable over the ongoing pollution of the atmosphere in Rivers State.

The Cleric who said this in reaction to re-emergence of dangerous soot in the Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with its attendant health hazards declared that the Federal Government has the capacity to stop the pollution of the but has deliberately refused to do so.

Ogu who spoke yesterday during the thanksgiving service of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, to mark the end of the 2019 Press Week at the headquarters of Abundant Life Evangel Mission International, Port Harcourt, commended members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, for their commitment to fight against environmental injustices in the Niger Delta region.

According to the cleric: “There is lack of commitment to the problem facing the masses of this country. Government has the capacity to stop the soot in just one day.

“The government has the capacity to stop any of its agencies that is involved in the menace of soot in Rivers State. If it is the Police that is involved, government can stop it. If it is the Army, government can stop it and if it is the Navy, government can stop it. As longs the pollution persists all us are in danger.”

He called on the media, especially members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ to be commitment to the reportage of the menace of soot and other environmental challenges facing the state and the Niger Delta region.

Apostle Ogu said: “Your profession does wonders around the world. Great press cannot be compromised; great press does investigative journalism. Great press are not influence by bribe, by money or any kind of influence to say what is right.

“The press needs to give 24 hours commitment to this menace called soot. The press should not just talk or write about it, follow the Ministry of Health until we know what they are doing about it”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in Rivers State, Chief Ernest Chinwo, said the group came to thank God for his guidance and protection all through the year, especially during the 2019 general elections in Rivers State and the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Chinwo said the 2019 Press Week was devoted to raising awareness and getting stakeholders on issues of environment as it affects Rivers State as well as the ongoing clean-up of Ogoniland.

Recall could be made that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had on Monday June 3, 2019, inaugurated a technical committee for the implementation of the recommendations of the Rivers State government report on soot.

Wike had directed the Head of Service to also invite the Army, Navy and Police to participate in the implementation committee.

The governor said his administration is committed to addressing the environmental and health issues raised by the presence of soot.

He said: “I have told the committee chairman to ensure that everybody gets the report so the committee can act for us to see positive changes. As a government, we owe our people the duty to tackle soot.

“So many people have complained that the government is not doing something to reduce the soot. This is not true. We have studied the situation. It took not less than five months to identify the causes. This implementation committee is made up of environmental experts/scientists, environmental lawyers, doctors, civil society, oil majors and security services. This is a fundamental move to address the soot crisis.

“As a Government, we are concerned and we will do everything to ensure that it is resolved. This soot does not know the governor; it does not know a poor or rich man. It affects everyone. Right here in Government House, I see it everywhere.”

Chairman of the committee Prof. Roseline Konya who was then Commissioner for Environment assured the governor that the committee will work hard to resolve the soot crisis.

But since the dissolution of the Governor’s cabinet about seven months ago, not much has been heard of Committee.