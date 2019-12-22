Promotions: Police get 40 new commissioners, others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police as well as elevation of 98 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of police.

Also promoted were 150 Chief Superintendents who are now Assistant Commissioners of police.

The massive promotion of top echelon of the Nigeria Police was announced in a statement by Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu. on Sunday in Abuja.

Ani also revealed that 335 Superintendents also had their promotions to the next rank of Chief Superintendent approved in the massive elevation which involved 623 senior police officers across various ranks in the force.

According to him, the promotions were approved at the 7th Plenary Meeting of the commission held on Friday and Saturday.

Ani said the promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

He said the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, urged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the force.

Ani said the chairman pledged the commitment of the commission to continue to ensure that deserving police officers were promoted as and when due.