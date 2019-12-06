Randy lecturer, 2 others dismissed at Ekiti varsity

The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has approved the dismissal of Mr Olola Aduwo with effect from Oct. 7, 2019 for sexually harassing a female student of the institution.

The council also approved the dismissal of Mr Cephas Faleye and Dr Kayode Adegoke for abandoning their duty posts.

Their dismissal took effect from June 7, 2019 and July 11, 2019 respectively.

The institution’s Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday.

Olofinmuagun in the statement said that the University Governing Council, approved the dismissal of the workers at its 135th meeting held on Dec.5, 2019.

The statement stated that the approval was sequel to the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic) that had recommended the dismissal of the three staff members.

The statement reads; “Mr Aduwo, however, later admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he had appeared.

“The Governing Council, at its meeting approved the recommendations of the Committee that Mr Aduwo be dismissed from the services of the University with effect from Oct. 7, 2019″.

“Also, it stated that the Governing Council had equally approved the dismissal of Mr Cephas Faleye and Dr Kayode Adegoke with effect from June 7, 2019 and July 11, 2019 respectively.’’

The statement said that the two workers abandoned their duty posts.

The statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun as saying that the university would not condone any act of misconduct from anybody.

Olanipekun warned in the statement that the University would continue to flush out bad eggs within its system.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Aduwo, a Lecturer 1 in the Department of Accounting, was found culpable of sexually harassing a female student of his department.

Aduwo was captured in a video that went viral few months ago, where he was being molested for sexually harassing a female student.

Aduwo in his defence then was quoted to have described the development as a set up by some people who were out to ruin his career.