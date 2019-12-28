Sanwo-Olu urges peaceful co-existence

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday admonished Nigerians to live harmoniously irrespective of religious belief and faith.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the commissioning of the new ultra modern Oriwu Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, called on Nigerians to be tolerant of one another and live in peace.

He urged religious leaders to enjoin their followers to be law abiding and shun vices.

“l implore all religious leaders to emphasise on obedience to all rules and regulations of the state in their sermons.

“There is no true religion without obedience to constituted authorities,” he said

In his goodwill message, The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, urged Muslim faithful to desist from making their imams their god.

Alogba advised that they should give continued glofication to Almighty Allah.

“There should be unity in the house of God as everyone will give account to almighty Allah on the day of judgement.

“Also, the elders should lead everyone in the right path and do good as Allah has taught us,” he said

In his address of welcome, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, said that the commissioning was the actualization of the vision of leaders of the Ikorodu Muslim Community necessitated by the increasing number of muslim worshippers about 30 years ago.

Shotobi, who saluted the courage and commitment of the initiators of the project, noted that their effort in bequeathing a modern place of worship to the Muslim community would not be in vain.

“Ikorodu division of Lagos State has a long history of religious tolerance and this has contributed to the peaceful co-existence of residence of the community, both indigenes and settlers.

“Ours is a community where everyone is allowed to practice his religious belief without fear of molestation.

“We believe that this will continue with the generation yet unborn,” he said.

The Baba Adinni, Oriwu Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Justice AbdulFatai Afolabi, in his remarks, said that although a mosque had been built, their aspirations has not ended.

We are considering having both shelve library for the furtherance of Islamic education, especially as a reference place for researches.

“The e-library will be a one-stop facility for students and researches and it will be updated from time to time to keep in tune with modern developments in Islamic education and information.

“The mosque is determined to showcase Islam; to contribute its quota to the growth of the noble religion and make Ikorodu one of the centre-points of the modern Islamic development.

“Our contribution to Islam cannot be greater than what Allah has given us and promised to give onto us,” he said

Earlier, the lecturer, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, urged everyone to keep the house of God holy as there was no room for idolatry or alcoholism.

“The house of God should be cleansed at all times.

“It is not about the commissioning but about the maintenance which is most paramount,” he said