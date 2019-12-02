Saraki Loses Choice  Property to Federal Government 

Monday, December 2, 2019 4:03 pm


 

Former Senate President, Bukola SarakiAkin Kuponiyi

 By Akin Kuponiyi
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today made a temporary order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria another property of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki located at Plots 10and11 Abdulkadir Road GRA Ilorin kwara state, with Cerfiticate  of Occupancy KW 12835
The presiding Judge Rilwan Aikawa made the order pursuant to sections 17 of the advance free fraud and other related offences act 14, 2006 and section 44(2)B of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
  Justice Aikawa made the other after hearing the submission and argument of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission Senior  legal officer,  Barrister Rotimi Oyedepo  urging the court to make the order.
 The court also ordered the forfeiture order to be published in a widely circulated National daily newspaper, so that any interested party can come to the court  to show cause why the property should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government
The case was subsequently adjourned to 17th of December, 2019
