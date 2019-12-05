See 6 former governors convicted of corruption before Kalu

Ex-Gov. Orji Kalu of Abia WAS convicted Kalu on 39 counts of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday.

Kalu, who is currently a Senator was handed 12 years jail term by Justice Mohammed Idris over the corruption case. Before him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has also succeeded in sending other former governors to jail over the corruption allegations.

See the list of other governors convicted of fraud and corruption charges and the cases against them below:

The ex-Gov. Jolly Nyame of Taraba was convicted by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to serve a jail term of 14 years for diverting N1.64 billion.

Ex-Gov. Joshua Dariye of Plateau was also convicted to serve a jail term of 14 years for misappropriating N1.16 billion ecological funds while he governed the state from 1999-2007.

A former governor of Adamawa, James Bala Ngilari, was sentenced to five years’ jail term without an option of fine for defrauding his state of N167 million. But he was set free by Court of Appeal

Former Gov. Lucky Igbinedion of Edo was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for laundering N25 billion, but he got a plea bargain that made him to pay fine of N3.5 million.

Ex-Gov. James Ibori of Delta was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment by a London court for laundering $250 million.

The late Gov. Diepreye Alamieyesegha of Bayelsa got two years’ jail term based on a plea bargain after he was found guilty of money laundering.