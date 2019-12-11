Simply General! “It’s No Big Deal” – Presidency

Ademola Adegbamigbe

The position of The Punch on the goings-on in the country and the political disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari bring to light the “Simply Mister” stand of The Guardian newspapers in those days. The newspaper wanted to shift away from the craze of titles that had (and still does) ravaged Nigeria. Many would like to do anything to be called Chief, Otunba, Prince, Doctor, Sheikh or Eze. The Guardian wanted to make itself a leveler for all. However, Chief Rotimi Williams fought that and the newspaper reverted to the status quo.

However, the position of The Punch that it would henceforth address Buhari as Major

General and his government as regime, has to do with what it called the dictatorial tendencies of the Buhari administration, a situation exacerbated by the arrest by the men of State Security Service of Omoyele Sowore inside the Court.

The Punch came out with an editorial, entitled “Buhari’s Lawlessness: Our Stand.”

According to the newspaper: “As a symbolic demonstration of our protest against autocracy and military-style repression, PUNCH (all our print newspapers, The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH, PUNCH Sports Extra, and digital platforms, most especially Punchng.com) will henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), however, argued that there is no big deal in this, adding that Buhari earned his military rank of General and that this shows freedom of speech. Perhaps, Adesina had General Idi Amin of Uganda in mind to imply that Buahri is better. Idi Amin was quoted: “There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.”

In the words of Adesina: “Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it’s a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve.”

“A newspaper says it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General. Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, he’s also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Below is Femi Adesina’s statement this morning:

ANOTHER TESTIMONY TO PRESS FREEDOM IN NIGERIA, BY PRESIDENCY

All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats. It does not make those who didn’t pass through military service better democrats than them.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

December 11, 2019