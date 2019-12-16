Soku oil wells: We’re happy in Rivers, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the State Government will continue to fight and defend the interest of Rivers State in order to promote the welfare of her people.

Addressing journalists on the Federal High Court judgment that confirmed that Rivers State owns Soku Oil Wells, Governor Wike said it is a known fact that the Soku Oil Wells/fields belong to the Rivers State, before they were illegally appropriated by the Federal Government for Bayelsa State.

He said: “The judgment is very proper. I have said it severally whatever belongs to Rivers State , its in our interest to fight for it collectively. That is what we are doing .

“Everybody knows that it is wrong that the federal government collected our Oil wells and ceded same to Bayelsa State. So, we took the right step by going to court.

“We sued the National Boundary Commission. By interpretating the Supreme Court judgment that for now since you’re unable to demarcate the boundary, then let the oil wells be in Rivers State where it used to be, pending when the National Boundary Commission is ready to implement the Supreme Court judgment .

“We are happy for what happened today . We don’t believe in fighting. We only believe in following due process. Thank God the Federal High Court has affirmed and they should pay us our money which they have collected.The revenue derivation should continue to be paid into Rivers State coffers . We are happy.”