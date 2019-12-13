The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has taken over the prosecution of #Revelution convener, Omoyele Sowore from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Special Assistant to AGF Abubakar Malami on Media and Public Relations, Mr Umar Gwandu said in a statement on Friday that the Minister ordered the DSS to hand off the prosecution of Sowore as part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio in the case and for speedy dispensation of justice.

According to Gwandu, the request for the transfer of the case to the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was contained in a letter dated 11th December, 2019 and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

The letter, which was signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation Dayo Akpata reads: “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The letter further directed the Director of the DSS to promptly forward all the case

files in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.