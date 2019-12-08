Sowore: Buhari Govt supports, justifies DSS actions

The Nigerian presidency gave clearest indication that President Muhammadu Buhari is in support of the actions of the Department of State Services, DSS against the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, in a statement signed by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

The State was obviously made in reference to calls on the President by members of the civil society, activists and professional groups, including the Nigeria Bar Association for the sack of Yusuf Bichi, the Director General of DSS over the commotion caused inside a courtroom of Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday following the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow Protest on Friday.

Reacting to the calls for the sack of the DSS DG, the presidency said on Sunday that the DSS does not necessarily need the permission of the President in all cases to carry out its essential responsibilities that are laid down in the Nigerian Constitution – which was the foundation for the restoration of democracy in our country in 1999.

But it went on to justify the actions of the secret agency against the journalist: “However, it should not surprise anyone who has followed his actions and words that Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS.

“Sowore called for a revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria.

“He did so on television, and from a privileged position as the owner of a widely read digital newspaper run from the United States of America.

“He founded an organisation, Revolution Now, to launch, in their own words, “Days of Rage”, with the publicised purpose of fomenting mass civil unrest and the elected administration’s overthrow.

“No government will allow anybody to openly call for destabilization in the country and do nothing.

“Mr. Sowore is no ordinary citizen expressing his views freely on social media and the internet.

“He was a presidential candidate himself, who ran – and lost – as the flag bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23 general elections.

“Nigeria’s democracy was a long time in the making, and was achieved after decades of often harsh, military-led overthrows of government: the kind of situation Sowore was advocating.

“To believe in and desire armed revolution is not normal amongst ‘human rights activists’, as Sowore has been incorrectly described.

“Again, it is no surprise that he should be a person of interest to the DSS.

“Nigeria is already dealing with an insurgency that has left millions of people displaced and desperate in the northeastern region of our country.

“The Boko Haram militants, who are behind the violence, also fancy themselves to be fighting for some sort of revolution.

“Nigerians do not need another spate of lawlessness and loss of lives all in the name of ‘revolution’, especially not one that is orchestrated by a man who makes his home in far away New York – and who can easily disappear and leave behind whatever instability he intends to cause, to wit, Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is a matter for the DSS, acting under its powers, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President said.

It will be recalled that Sowore and his co accused, Bakare being tried on seven counts of treasonable felony, fraud, cyber-stalking, among others had resisted being rearrested by the officers of the security outfit shortly after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned proceeding of their case till Feb. 11, Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2020 for definite hearing last Friday.

Ojukwu had, on Thursday, ordered the DSS to release Sowore and Bakare within 24 hours after meeting his bail conditions.

At the Friday’s sitting, the DSS Counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, told the court that the security agency had already complied with the order of the court.

He also hinted that based on the agreement between the parties, the matter be adjourned till Feb. 11, 12 and 13 to enable the parties respond to applications filed.

She then adjourned till Feb. 11, 12 and 13 for definite hearing.

But as everyone filed out of the courtroom, no fewer than 15 armed officers of the DSS, who had laid ambush for the defendants, made their way towards Sowore and Bakare.

There was a stampede as the officers cocked their guns scaring people away.

Sowore and Bakare, however, resisted being rearrested, running back into the courtroom.

The development led to the disruption of court sitting as the judge hurriedly retired to her chamber while the court workers, lawyers and journalists scampered for safety.

Amidst the commotion that pervaded the courtroom, the officers of the DSS stood their ground on rearresting the defendants.

Sowore, while speaking with the newsmen, in the courtroom, said the ploy of the security agency was to kill him.

He said their action had shown that they had no respect for the law, the court and the citizens.

However, after over an hour battle, Sowore and Bakare were led out of the court by his team of lawyers, friends and surrounded by the stern-looking DSS officers.

The security agents, who remained adamant on rearresting him, refused to listen to anyone, including Falana, and they did not give any reason for their action.

As Sowore and Bakare walked out of the court premises, the DSS operatives drove their vehicle to accost the defendants but they refused to board the vehicle.

Falana, who was visibly unhappy with the treatment, cautioned them against rearresting them in the court premises.

The human rights lawyer then insisted that if the defendants must follow them, they must go in his car.

Sowore and Bakare were later conveyed to the DSS office in Falana’s Lexus Jeep with registration number: ABC 202 HV while the officers escorted them with their vehicles.

(Media & Publicity)

December 8, 2019

