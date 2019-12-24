Sowore, Dasuki now free!

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of online #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore will now walk as free men as the Federal Government has ordered their release.

Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami made this public in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the decision to release them was “in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.”

In his words: “The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Malami said.

Dasuki has, since June 2015, been in detention since while Sowore was arrested on 3 August. However, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has also been in detention since December 2015, is still in the slammer.

Dasuki’s sin was multi-billion dollar and naira slush funds in his office as National Security Adviser. The money was distributed to politicians instead of using it to fight insurgents that have made life a hell for many Nigerians.