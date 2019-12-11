Strike: NUEE Kogi offices under lock as blackout descends on nation

The National Union of Electricity Employees- (NUEE) has shut down all power facilities in the country, with the Lokoja regional and area offices under lock and keys.

Across the country, the nation is to experience a total blackout, spanning from Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

Segun Medupin, the Kogi State NUEE Chairman, said the strike is occasioned by the inability of Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE to pay over 2000 disengaged staff of PHCN.

He added that about 500 staff are yet to receive their severance in full, while schools built by the union are yet to be handed over to them since the privatization.

Similarly, he claimed the union is not allowed access to some of the GENCOs, while pilfering of its dues has remained an unresolved issue.

It will be recalled that the NUEE had given ultimatum which expired 12:00am today after their demand for payment of their severance, handing over of some union assets and payment of some arrears before the full privatization for about sixteen months remains an issue.

States like Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto and many others have been shut down without power supply earlier today. The shut down is total and Kogi is to experience the same by nightfall. As at press time there was no light in Lokoja.

As at time of press, the headquarters of TCN, Ministry of Power has been barricaded.