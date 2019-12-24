Tinubu hails Faleke at 60

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has hailed Rep. James Faleke for his contributions to the development of Lagos State.

In a statement on his 60th Birthday anniversary, signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, Tinubu on Tuesday, described Faleke as a natural leader with passion, determination to excel and make a difference in people’s lives.

Tinubu noted that Faleke’s political influence radiated through Lagos and Kogi States.

He said that at three scores, Faleke had done well and etched his name in gold.

The APC leader said that as a pioneer and two-term Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Faleke contributed his quota toward the development of the state and beyond through the provision of infrastructure and other amenities.

“He also proved pivotal to his party’s victory in the last election.

“My prayer is that God grant you many more years, good health and renewed energy to continue to contribute to national development,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faleke was a deputy governorship candidate to late Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2015 election.

He was also the Chairman, House Committee on Anti-Corruption 2011-2015 and Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise 2015-2019.

Faleke is presently a third term member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, Committee on Finance.