Trump, 3rd US President to be Impeached

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives, becoming only the third US president to, according to The Telegraph, suffer the ignominy and bringing him a step closer to being removed from office.

Two articles of impeachment were, as contained in the report, passed over his behaviour in the Ukraine scandal – one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

Not a single Republican voted for either article – a fact the White House seized on to portray the Democrats’ impeachment drive as motivated by political bias.

However, Trump may survive it because the issue will now pass to the Senate, the other body that makes up the US Congress, “which will hold a trial on whether to convict and remove Mr Trump from office next month.” The hope that Trump has is that the Republicans have a majority there.

“Even so,” as Telegraph puts it, “impeachment creates a permanent black mark on Mr Trump’s political legacy that he shares with only two past presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.”

However, Trump was defiant when he addressed cheering supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan:

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from day one,” he said.

“After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight, House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”

