UI Inaugurates SUG

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Management of the University of Ibadan, UI, yesterday sworn-in Mr Akeju Olusegun as the new President of the Student Union Government.

Others sworn-in along with him are: Oladiti Temilade Aisha as Vice President; Fijabi Israel as General Secretary; Mustapha Oluwajayode Emmanuel as Assistant General secretary; Oladeji Richard as House Secretary; Oladeji Abiodun as Public Relation officer and Edet Collins as Treasurer.

The institution suspended the union on May 30, 2017 following a demonstration by the students.

Speaking at the occasion, the institution Vice Chancellor, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka admonished the new executive to lead the body of study right, saying that they should be conscious of the fact that if there is a disruption in academic calendar, it is students that would be mostly affected.

According to him, “It is very important for student leaders in particular and the entire student body in general to see management as partners in progress. We are here to ensure that you have a good training in character and learning. We have no doubt that as you pass through the university, you should allow the university to pass through you. If you have confidence in us as members of staff or Management, there is no reason why there should be recurring crisis between the students on one hand and the Management on the other hand. As undergraduate students in the 21st century, we are training you to be independent and critical thinkers. You should be able to identify, define and assess complex issues and ideas. You need to exercise critical judgment in evaluating sources of information and constructing meaning. You should apply creative, imaginative and innovative thinking and ideas to problem solving”.

He stated further, “You will be expected to understand and respect the values, principles, methods and limitations of your discipline(s). You need to possess a breadth and depth of knowledge within your disciplinary area(s). It is essential for you to possess discipline-relevant professional skills, knowledge and competencies. We expect you to be intellectually curious and engage in the pursuit of new knowledge and understanding. You should be able to locate, analyse and synthesise information from a variety of sources and media. You should be able to investigate problems and provide effective solutions. To be resourceful and responsible, we have to ensure that you are experienced in self-directed learning and authentic research-led enquiry. You should be motivated and conscientious individuals capable of substantial independent work. You should be able to manage your personal performance to meet expectations and demonstrate drive, determination and accountability.

He concluded, “The need for you to be effective communicators cannot be over-emphasized. In this regard, you should be able to articulate complex ideas with respect to the needs and abilities of diverse audiences. You should present your ideas clearly and concisely in high quality written and spoken English. You must be able to communicate clearly and confidently, and listen and negotiate effectively with others. You should be able to defend your ideas in dialogue with peers and challenge disciplinary assumptions. You should possess excellent interpersonal and social skills within an internationalized community. We expect you to demonstrate enthusiasm, leadership and the ability to positively influence others. You have to be ethically and socially aware. Consider and act upon the ethical, social and global responsibilities of your actions. You should have good understanding of the Student Information Handbook. We expect all UI students to respond flexibly and adapt their skills and knowledge in unfamiliar situations. You should demonstrate resilience, perseverance and positivity in multi-tasking, dealing with change and meeting new challenges”.