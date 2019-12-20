UI Promotes Oyo Deputy Governor’s Wife, 18 others to Professorial Cadre

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka on Friday, December 20, 2019 announced that the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff of the institution has approved the promotion of 19 of its members of staff to the professorial cadre. The list also include Dr Amudalat Bolanle Olaniyan, wife of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan.

The newly promoted professors are: Dr Olajumoke A. Morenikeji – Zoology; Dr. T. O. Ososanya – Animal Science; Dr. R. A. Animashaun – Guidance And Counselling; Dr. Olufunke E. Ola-Davies – Veterinary Physiology and Biochemistry; Dr. A. E. Orimadegun – Institute Of Child Health; Dr. R. A. Sanusi – Human Nutrition; Dr. S. T. Ogunbanwo – Microbiology; Dr. A. A. Ogunjobi – Microbiology, and Dr. Amudalat B. Olaniyan – Agronomy.

Those promoted to reader cadre otherwise known as Associate Professor are: Dr. V. O. Lasebikan – Psychiatry; Dr. Folake Samuel – Human Nutrition; Dr. A. M. Alabi – Urban And Regional Planning; Dr. J. O. Arowosegbe – Political Science; Dr. O. A. Adebiyi – Animal Science; Dr. O. O. Adeoluwa – Agronomy; Dr. F. O. Akinyemi – Wildlife And Ecotourism Management; Dr. G. F. Ibironke – Physiology; Dr. Airen E. Adetimirin – Library, Archival and Information Studies, and Dr. Ruth O. Adio-Moses – Institute Of Peace And Strategic Studies.

In addition, two members of the academic staff were promoted from Assistant Lecturer to Lecturer Grade II, 25 from Lecturer Grade II to Lecturer Grade I, 1 from Senior Librarian to Principal Librarian and 26 from Lecturer Grade I to Senior Lecturer.

Lauding the newly promoted staff, the Vice Chancellor said, “ We send warm congratulations to all our colleagues for their well-deserved elevation to the respective grades. We equally wish them the best in their career”.