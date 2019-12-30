UNIBEN reads riot act to staff over school runs, others

By Jethro Ibileke

Authorities of the University of Benin (UNBEN), has cautioned members of staff against engaging in transporting their children to and from school, otherwise known as school runs, during working hours.

The University also barred workers from watching television during office hours, noting that it “diverts attention from the primary objectives of staff and lowers productivity considerably.”

The warning which was contained in the school’s circular letter dated December 9 and 10, 2019 respectively, declared that anyone found wanting would “face appropriate disciplinary action.”

The circular which was endorsed by the University’s registrar, Mrs. A.O. Oshodin, noted that the attitude of staff to duty could dent the institution’s reputation.

It added that members of staff are still in the habit of coming late to or absent from work, in spite of several circular letters against tardiness.

“Even when they come, they (staff) spend hours doing school runs and attending to personal matters. Staff should note that work starts at 8:00am and closes at 4:00pm.

“Accordingly, management has directed that these ugly trends should stop forthwith. In addition, staff are also advised to desist from unethical behavior while on their duty posts as offenders will be made to face appropriate disciplinary action.

“Management will no longer tolerate a situation where staff absent themselves from duty a day or more without permission and members of staff are once again advised to be properly guided by the contents of this circular.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the relevant sections of the regulations are hereby reproduced for emphasis.

“Members of staff who intend to be away from duty; or other place of work, on university research shall, if such absence does not exceed 10 working days, seek the approval of the Head of Department and, where appropriate, the Dean and the provost.

“All Heads of Departments shall seek the approval of the Dean, Provost or principal officers appropriate on any occasion that they may wish to be absent,” the circular stated.