Verbatim: Danjuma blows hot over goings-on in Nigeria

Friday, December 20, 2019 4:24 pm


TY Danjuma

“In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep. If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.”

 

-Danjuma said this in Ibadan at the launch of ‘70 Years of Progressive Journalism,’a book by the Nigerian Tribune,

