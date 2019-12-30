Well’ll soon open Oshiomhole’s can of worms- APC leader

Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, an Edo All Progressives Congress top kick, a past speaker of the State House of Assembly and a special adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, threatened to reveal what could make an average Nigeria wish to stone Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman. He and the governor, for some time now, have been behaving like two recalcitrant cocks thrown into the same pit!

Adjoto told party members at his country home at Ikakumo in Igarraland in Edo: “I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole Must Go protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation. The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC.’’

He treatened further: “I will open a can of worms that would seal the political fate of Oshiomhole. As I promised a few months ago, I’m vigorously set to open horrible can of worms that will make Edo people to stone Oshiomhole on the street as we enter the New Year.’

“The governor (Obaseki) will enjoy the ‘privilege of first refusal’ during the forthcoming APC governorship primaries as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012. Oshiomhole is driving himself into irredeemable political oblivion because of sheer greed and hypocrisy.

“Oshiomhole became governor on the heels of fighting godfatherism and the tenets of one man, one vote. He has now turned himself into not just a godfather but an untamed emperor, who is fully out to ruin the gains of democracy. He has also at different fora ridiculed the nation’s judiciary which gave him the ladder to climb to power.”