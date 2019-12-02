Wike nominates 13 for appointment as commissioners

Wike nominates 13 for appointment as commissioners

Monday, December 2, 2019 11:53 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Months after he was sworn in for his second term, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday sent names of 13 nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.
The 13 Commissioners Designate are:
1. Mr. Soni Ejekwu
2. Austin Ben-Chioma
3. Sylvanus Nwankwo
4. Osima Ginah
5. Mrs. Inime Chineweno Aguma
6. Mrs. Ifeoma Nwankpa
7. Dr. Peter Mende
8. Mr. Bariere Thomas
9. Dr. Fred Kpakol
10.Mr. Paulinus Nsirim
11. Elder Tasie Chinedu
12. Rodaford Long-John
13. Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.
The nominees are expected to appear before the Rivers State House Of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners designate.
A statement by the Clerk Of the Rivers State House Of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba, enjoined the nominees to submit 40 copies of their credentials including tax clearance certificates for screening.
The nominees are also to attend the screening with the original of their credentials.
