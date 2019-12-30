Wike signs Rivers’ 2020 budget

Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday signed the State’s N530.8 billion, 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The budget is N50 billion higher than the 2019 estimate.

While signing the bill into law at the Executive Chambers of Government House in the presence of the leadership of Rivers House of Assembly, the Governor promised that agricultural sector will be given accelerated attention during the implementation of the budget.

The Rivers State House of Assembly had on Friday last week passed the 2020 Budget of N530, 813,357,619.00 as it was presented by Governor Nyesom Wike on December 17 without any major changes in estimates.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly,  Mr.  Ikuinyi Ibani posed the question for the passage of the Budget which was unanimously approved by members of the Assembly who were present.

He said that with the passage of the 2020 Rivers State Budget will ensure the sustained development of the state from January to December, 2020.

“The House has approved the 2020 Budget of Rivers State. The clerk should liaise with the legal department to get a clean copy for presentation to the Rivers State Governor for his assent”, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said.

He said that the Rivers State House of Assembly worked on the budget to create the platform for immediate implementation.

