Wike swears- in 13 Commissioners, 14 Special Advisers

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday swore in Paulinus Nsirim, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Rivers State and immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Information among the 13 new Commissioners and 14 Special Advisers for the state.
Speaking during the swearing in at the Executive Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike warned that he will sack any of them who uses his or her new position to play politics or amass wealth for 2023 politics.
“If catch any Special Adviser and Commissioner holding meeting about where is it’s turn to produce the next Governor, you will go with that ‘turn.’ I didn’t appoint you begin to hold meetings on whose turn it is to produce the Governor of Rivers State.
“I appointed you to serve Rivers people. For the mere fact that l hear that you are found to be holding Political meetings on which part the next Governor will come or where it should not means something is going on.
“If you have any political ambition, please resign now. Some of took the oath of Secrecy and oath of allegiance without knowing. Whatever we discuss in the Executive meetings are not supposed to let out to anyone, whether it is your wife of husband or whomsoever. There’s no 99 percent loyalty. It is 100 or nothing.”
He hasn’t assigned portfolios at time of this report.
The 14 Special Advisers and 13 Commissioners by sworn in by Governor Nyesom Wike areMr Sunny Wokekoro, Alabo George Kelly, Barr Aribitonye Okiri, Barr Erastus Awortu, Hon. Sylvester Mgbor
Others include:Hon. Victor Ekaro, Hon. Innocent Paddy Wali,Barr George Ariolu,Hon. Deinma Iyalla
Barr. Emma I. Utchay, Engr. Nkem Nwaribe, Hon. Harvey A. Ideozu, Mr Andy Nwanjoku and Mr Austin Sor
The Commissioners are: Sunny Ejekwu, Hon Austin Ben Chioma, Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo, Barr Osimah Gina, Barr Mrs Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma, Mrs Ifenyinwa Nwakpa,Dr Peter Medee, Dr Bariere Thomas, Dr Fred Kpakpol, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, Elder Tasie Chinedu, Hon Rodaford Long-John and Prof Kaniye Ebeku.
Rivers NUJ Applause Wike Over Nsirim’s Appointment
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed gratitude to Governor Nyesom Wike for appointing a core journalist and one of its members, Mr Paulinus Nsirim as a commissioner.
Members of Union also held a reception party at the NUJ Centre for Nsirim immediately after his swearing in.
In a statement by the State Chairman and secretary of the Union, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, noted that the appointment of Mr Nsirim is indeed a joyous one, especially as he is the first past chairman of NUJ in the state to be appointed into such a position of trust.
The statement further noted that the gesture by Governor Wike CON has already earned him a place in the history of NUJ in Rivers State.
Mr. Nsirim speaking to journalists after he was sworn in
According to the statement,” It is also a testimony of the state chief executive’s recognition of those who mean well for the development of Rivers State and are ready to protect her interests”.
” As an ambassador of the NUJ, we trust in the ability of Mr Nsirim to perform creditably well in any portfolio he is assigned, giving his track record in administration, public relations, communication and good governance”, the statement noted.
The Rivers State council of NUJ added that it is proud of Nsirim’s long standing report card that is filled with diligence, responsibility, hard work, decency and dedication to duty at all times.
“We also assure Governor Wike that the Rivers council of NUJ has members who can be trusted in whatever positions they are given to contribute to the development of Rivers State.
“Mr Nsirim can count on our support in the discharge of his responsibilities and shared vision to make the society a better place,” NUJ added.
Leave a Reply