Wike swears- in 13 Commissioners, 14 Special Advisers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday swore in Paulinus Nsirim, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Rivers State and immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Information among the 13 new Commissioners and 14 Special Advisers for the state.

Speaking during the swearing in at the Executive Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike warned that he will sack any of them who uses his or her new position to play politics or amass wealth for 2023 politics.

“If catch any Special Adviser and Commissioner holding meeting about where is it’s turn to produce the next Governor, you will go with that ‘turn.’ I didn’t appoint you begin to hold meetings on whose turn it is to produce the Governor of Rivers State.

“I appointed you to serve Rivers people. For the mere fact that l hear that you are found to be holding Political meetings on which part the next Governor will come or where it should not means something is going on.

“If you have any political ambition, please resign now. Some of took the oath of Secrecy and oath of allegiance without knowing. Whatever we discuss in the Executive meetings are not supposed to let out to anyone, whether it is your wife of husband or whomsoever. There’s no 99 percent loyalty. It is 100 or nothing.”

He hasn’t assigned portfolios at time of this report.

The 14 Special Advisers and 13 Commissioners by sworn in by Governor Nyesom Wike areMr Sunny Wokekoro, Alabo George Kelly, Barr Aribitonye Okiri, Barr Erastus Awortu, Hon. Sylvester Mgbor

Others include:Hon. Victor Ekaro, Hon. Innocent Paddy Wali,Barr George Ariolu,Hon. Deinma Iyalla

Barr. Emma I. Utchay, Engr. Nkem Nwaribe, Hon. Harvey A. Ideozu, Mr Andy Nwanjoku and Mr Austin Sor

The Commissioners are: Sunny Ejekwu, Hon Austin Ben Chioma, Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo, Barr Osimah Gina, Barr Mrs Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma, Mrs Ifenyinwa Nwakpa,Dr Peter Medee, Dr Bariere Thomas, Dr Fred Kpakpol, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, Elder Tasie Chinedu, Hon Rodaford Long-John and Prof Kaniye Ebeku.