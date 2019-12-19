Woman, 40, in court over alleged theft of WAEC result

Woman, 40, in court over alleged theft of WAEC result

Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:24 am


Rose Okeke, 40, who allegedly stole the original copy of a candidate’s result from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) office appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Okeke, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, forgery and conspiracy, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on Dec. 3, at the WAEC Office, Ogba in Lagos.

Ehiemua said that the defendant and others who are currently at large stole the original copy of the WAEC result belonging to Miss Adijat Ajiboye and presented it as hers.

Ehiemua said that the offence contravened Sections 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daudu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N40,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daudu ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until Jan.16, 2020 for mention.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari says NDDC Board to be recomposed, inaugurated after forensic audit
    4 hours ago

    Unpacking Trump’s Impeachment: 12 things you need to know
    5 hours ago

    Impeachment Does NOT Mean Removal from Office
    5 hours ago

    Impeachment of Trump: White House slams Democrats
    5 hours ago

    Kogi governor dissolves cabinet
    5 hours ago

    Trump, 3rd Impeached US President
    14 hours ago

    2,745 condemned inmates awaiting death nationwide – NCoS