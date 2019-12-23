Yuletide: IGP vows to punish officers involved in misconducts

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned police officers, especially those detailed to man highways during the Yuletide that reported cases of unprofessionalism, including extortion and intimidation of road users would be investigated and punished.

DCP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja added that the IGP cautioned police operatives against misconduct and abuse of rights of Nigerians while advising them to adhere to laid down rules and standard operating procedures of the force as they go about their duties during the Yuletide.

According to Mba. the IGP also directed Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of commands to strengthen crime prevention strategies in their jurisdictions.

He said that the directive was to ensure peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year Celebrations, adding that the force had beefed up security across the country.

Adamu called for effective deployment of human and material assets of the force to protect major highways, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions and Government/Private Infrastructure.

“In addition the supervisory officers must ensure that they are personally on ground to monitor and supervise the officers and men under their watch for optimal performance,” he said.

The IGP expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support to the Police and other security agencies throughout the year.