Yuletide: Kogi govt assures residents, commuters of safety

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Worried by the spate of security breaches within its territory in recent times, the Kogi State Government has assured residents and commuters of their safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, insisting that measures are in place to ensure security of all.

In a statement in Lokoja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communications Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo said the State Government will not soft pedal in its decision to ensure security of lives and property.

“We urge our people to be rest assured that adequate measures are in place to protect them wherever they are. Commuters have nothing to fear, traversing the State as our Operation Total Freedom is capable of maintaining our momentum against criminal elements.

“The few flashes of attacks witnessed some weeks ago were traced to criminals who enter the state to foment trouble. We have tightened the noose on them and it will be difficult for them to disturb the peace of the State anymore.

“The Government of Kogi State will continue to put security on the front burners in order to retain the confidence of investors to see Kogi State as investment destination”.

Fanwo said the State has remained “on top of the security game due to the periodic review of its performance in order to permanently close the door against criminality in the state”, assuring the people that the development witnessed in the State was largely as a result of the “uncompromising position of the GYB Administration on security matters”.

“The Governor, the State Security Adviser, the security agents and the people of the state are on top of the security game in the State. We are all on the same page as far as fighting crimes is concerned. It is unimaginable the level of technology the State Government has put in place to power its Techno-Crime Combat Initiative. The model adopted in Kogi State has been effective and assuring.

“As far as the Kogi State Government is concerned, Security is pivotal to development and economic prosperity, hence, the need to ratchet vigilance on criminal elements who have found our security policies and commitment tough to deal with,” the statement reads.