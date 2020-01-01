Pictures: Igbokwe dedicates Lagos official car in Nnewi

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Drainage and Water Resources, is a grateful heart. He drove his official car to Nnewi in the East for dedication by the elders.

In his words: “ My kinsmen, my elder brother, Omeifekwu Nnewi, and I dedicate my official vehicle to God this morning, I January 2020. Please help me to celebrate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a great leader and thinker.”