Pictures: Igbokwe dedicates Lagos official car in Nnewi

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 4:31 pm


Igbokwe’s car dedication by Nnewi elders

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Drainage and Water Resources, is a grateful heart. He drove his official car to Nnewi in the  East for dedication by the elders.

In his words: “ My kinsmen, my elder brother, Omeifekwu Nnewi, and I dedicate my official vehicle to God this morning, I January 2020. Please help me to celebrate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a great leader and thinker.”

 

  • Odogwu_Aganaga says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    this is his official car??? hoping that he knows the difference between official and personal—leave the car at Nnewi and return to Lagos, just tell them you were car jacked and that ends the story — nigeria is joke

