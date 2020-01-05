Aguleri Ancient Kingdom Celebrates 120th Ovala Festival

The ancient kingdom of Aguleri has played host to thousands of visitors as well as the illustrious sons and daughters of community as they turned out in their numbers to celebrate the 120th Ovala Aguleri festival (Ovala Ovu Obi), and pay homage to Igwe Micheal Idigo for first year on the throne.

The event held in Amaeze square was used to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Aguleri Kingdom.

Igwe Idigo who dressed in his royal regalia accompanied by his cabinets was ushered into the arena as he danced to the tune of Ịgba Eze and Uvie music.

During the Ovala at Amaigwe Square, men and women of various ages danced to the beat of the traditional drummers and beating whearas different groups and families took turns to entertain the people and pay homage to the traditional ruler.

In his speech Governor Obiano represented by the Anambra State Chief of Staff, Chief Primus Odili, advised the people ofAguleri to uphold peace in the community.

Governor Obiano, said that it is only peace and unity that will accerelate robust development in the community.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who described the event as the highest festival in Aguleri commended the Igwe for the sustenance of peace since he was crowned.

Responding, Igwe Idigo said that Ovala Aguleri Festival brings to a close cycle of festivals and ceremonies in Aguleri and also on the other hand begins the circle and herald the new year.

The Igwe urged ndị Aguleri to maintain unity which typifies the theme of the Ovala, Ovuobi, stressing that it is unity and love