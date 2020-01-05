Fire razes market in Oyo town

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The popular ancient Akesan Market in Oyo town has been razed down by an inferno which was said to have started late Saturday and lasted till this morning.

Though, information about the fire incident is sketchy and its cause is unknown as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the whole market was completely razed down.

In a swift reaction, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, who claimed to have been shocked about the incident has commiserated with the victims of the fire incident, assuring that the cause of the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

Makinde stated, “I received with shock, the news of the fire outbreak at Oja Akesan in Oyo Town, in the early hours of this morning. Words cannot convey my deep sadness at this incident and I sympathise with the victims. I appeal for calm as we investigate the circumstances around the unfortunate incident”.

Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Professor Raphael Afonja was also at Akesan market in Oyo town for on-the-spot assessment of a fire outbreak at the market.

The commissioner visited and commiserated with some of those affected by victims of the violence that ensued afterwards at an undisclosed hospital where they are presently receiving proper medical care.

He expressed the goodwill of Gov. Seyi Makinde led administration and gave assurance that efforts are in top gear to prevent such future occurrences.