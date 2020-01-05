Misconduct: 4 police officers in viral video arrested in Enugu

Misconduct: 4 police officers in viral video arrested in Enugu

Sunday, January 5, 2020 2:46 pm


Ebere Amaraizu

The Police in Enugu on Sunday said four of its personnel involved in alleged misconduct which was shown in a video clip have been identified and arrested.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement that the arrest of the erring personnel followed a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, for a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a video in clip in relation to unprofessional conduct of some police personnel in the assault of one Justice Obasi.

“The command further wishes to inform members of the public that the command view such act by its personnel as reflected in the said video as unprofessional; while it frowns at such act.

Amaraizu said the police has commenced investigation into that the suspected unprofessional misconduct took place around Kenyatta Uwani axis on Jan. 4., News Agency of Nigeria reported.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

