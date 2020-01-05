Why Nigerian heroes should be celebrated-Ooni Ogunwusi



…as he chairs Africa Hall of Fame awards, Governors Wike, Tambuwal, Obaseki, Okowa , others get garlands

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has stressed the need for the nation to cultivate the habit of celebrating those who have and are making the country proud by offering exemplary leadership and making sacrifices for growth and development.

Oba Ogunwusi said celebrating such outstanding Nigerians will encourage others to play heroic roles and also spur those celebrated to do more for the country.

The Ooni of Ife made the remarks while accepting to be the new Chairman of the Africa Hall of Fame Awards, (AHoF) formerly known as the Hall of Grace ( HoG) Awards.

The Ooni said: “Our heroes, past and present and those working towards becoming the future heroes must be celebrated. Heroes are rare personalities who choose to offer exemplary, selfless and sacrificial leadership roles for the benefit of our society. We have many of them in Nigeria and we should celebrate them so as to encourage and witness more of such heroic deeds on our society.”

The AHoF as an annual programme has held nine sessions in which many distinguished Nigerians have been honoured for exemplary and sacrificial leadership.

According to the platform’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, recipients of the awards included Africa richest man, Dr. Aliko Dangote, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, Governir Udom Emmanuel, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, former Governir of Lagos and current Minister of Power and Works, Mr. Raji Fashola, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, Ms.Wilma Aguele, Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye, Chika Ike, Uti Nwachukwu, and Tobi Bakre among others.

Speaking about the emergence of the Ooni as Chairman of the AHoF, Ojenuwa said: “The choice of the Ooni of Ife as Chairman is premixed on the personal antecedence of the revered monarch whose pre-occupation has been that of engendering peace in our nation. The Ooni, in addition to his exalted position is one who loves very deeply the Nigerian nation. His patriotism has never been in question and you see that he is a pan African who wants Africa and indeed Nigeria projected for all the right reasons.

” Chairman of the AHoF, the Ooni of Ife throwing his weight and promoting the upcoming event invited all and sundry to be part of the Africa Hall of Fame stating that it is one of the ways to encourage those who are working tirelessly to improve our society. He also says that the 10th Session promises to be a very eventful one as only deserving Nigerians will be awarded. ”

Ojenuwa also hinted about the 2020 mominees for the the AHoF garlands in its 10 anniversary : “The list of nominees for the 10 annual session of AHoF ranges from state governors to philanthropists and captains of industry as well as ordinary Nigerians who have been found to be patriotic. Some of the nominees include Govs Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Godwin Obaseki, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Rev Esther Ajayi and Barrister Allen Onyema slug it out for the Man of the Year and Governor of the Year Awards respectfully.

The Afica Hall of Fame includes a new category of the Face of the Africa Hall of Fame. This is specially bestowed on anybody whose impacts cuts across several fields of endeavor and must be of Africa origin. Voting is ongoing on the Africa Hall of Fame website: www.africahalloffame.com.”.