Fire consumes electronics shop in P/H

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Less 48 hours after fire gutted the Rivers State Scrap Yard, another fire outbreak consumed an electronics shop on Sunday night at Olu Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt in Rivers State with goods worth millions of naira lost to the inferno.

A staff of the shop, who identified himself as Mr Emmanuel, said the fire surprisingly began from the back of the building complex and destroyed some of their goods .

He however noted that the prompt response of the Rivers State Fire Service and security operatives helped to save some of their goods.

He confirmed that no lives were lost during the fire incident.

Rivers Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bariere Thomas, also cautioned residents in Port Harcourt on careful handling of inflammable materials.