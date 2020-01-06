Fire consumes electronics shop in P/H

Fire consumes electronics shop in P/H

Monday, January 6, 2020 11:18 pm


Remnants of burnt Electronics

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Less 48 hours after fire gutted the Rivers State Scrap Yard, another fire outbreak consumed an electronics shop on Sunday night  at Olu Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt in Rivers State with goods worth millions of naira lost to the inferno.
A staff of the shop, who identified himself as Mr Emmanuel, said the fire surprisingly began from the back of the building complex and destroyed some of their goods .
He however noted that the prompt response of the Rivers State Fire Service and security operatives helped to save some of their goods.
He confirmed that no lives were lost during the fire incident.
Rivers Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bariere Thomas, also cautioned residents in Port Harcourt on careful handling of inflammable materials.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso rock villa
    42 mins ago

    Donate $10, get my nude picture- Model
    1 hour ago

    Court orders arrest of Taraba investment MD
    1 hour ago

    Bussinessman faces criminal charge for financial scam
    2 hours ago

    Serious! MKO Abiola’s children fight over his company
    2 hours ago

    U.S. denies Iranian foreign minister visa for UN trip
    2 hours ago

    Iranian parliament designates U.S. Army, Pentagon as terrorist entities
    3 hours ago

    ECOWAS Common Currency: How France punished Guinea’s Sekou Toure, Olympio…