Hold your governors! Theirs earnings for 11 months

FAAC : What Each State Earned Between January and November 2019

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics has released the report of the earnings of all the States and Federal Capital Territory, between January to November 2019.

The report contained the summation of all the monthly allocations from the Federal Government to each of the States of the federation.

Below is the breakdown.

ABIA

Gross: N54.32Bn

Net: N47.99Bn

Deductions: N6.33Bn

ADAMAWA

Gross: N50.38Bn

Net: N44.55Bn

Deductions: N5.83Bn

AKWA IBOM

Gross: N169.8Bn

Net: N157.2Bn

Deductions: N12.59Bn

ANAMBRA

Gross: N51.74Bn

Net: N49.65Bn

Deductions: N2.09Bn

BAUCHI

Gross: N59.94Bn

Net: N48.36Bn

Deductions: N11.58Bn

BAYELSA

Gross: N143.88Bn

Net: N127.89Bn

Deductions: N15.98Bn

BENUE

Gross: N56.44Bn

Net: N50.05Bn

Deductions: N6.38Bn

BORNO

Gross: N61.13Bn

Net: N56.85Bn

Deductions: N4.28Bn

CROSS RIVER

Gross: N50.43Bn

Net: N33.54Bn

Deductions: N16.9Bn

DELTA

Gross: N214.42Bn

Net: N200.47Bn

Deductions: N13.95Bn

EBONYI

Gross: N45.49Bn

Net: N41.08Bn

Deductions: N4.4Bn

EDO

Gross: N66.6Bn

Net: N59.58Bn

Deductions: N7.01Bn

EKITI

Gross: N45.51Bn

Net: N38.07Bn

Deductions: N7.44Bn

ENUGU

Gross: N51.46Bn

Net: N47.92Bn

Deductions: N3.55Bn

FCT

Gross: N66.56Bn

Net: N66.2Bn

Deductions: N0.36Bn

GOMBE

Gross: N47.32Bn

Net: N37.84Bn

Deductions: N9.48Bn

IMO

Gross: N62.16Bn

Net: N51.43Bn

Deductions: N10.73Bn

JIGAWA

Gross: N56.88Bn

Net: N54.25Bn

Deductions: N2.63Bn

KADUNA

Gross: N66.9Bn

Net: N61.78Bn

Deductions: N5.12Bn

KANO

Gross: N82.39Bn

Net: N76.01Bn

Deductions: N6.38Bn

KATSINA

Gross: N62.52Bn

Net: N58.3Bn

Deductions: N4.22Bn

KEBBI

Gross: N52.8Bn

Net: N48.78Bn

Deductions: N4.01Bn

KOGI

Gross: N54.99Bn

Net: N48.29Bn

Deductions: N6.7Bn

KWARA

Gross: N45.26Bn

Net: N39.1Bn

Deductions: N6.16Bn

LAGOS

Gross: N152.44Bn

Net: N109.22Bn

Deductions: N43.21Bn

NASSARAWA

Gross: N46.01Bn

Net: N41.39Bn

Deductions: N4.62Bn

NIGER

Gross: N58.83Bn

Net: N51.93Bn

Deductions: N6.9Bn

OGUN

Gross: N49.55Bn

Net: N35.75Bn

Deductions: N13.8Bn

ONDO

Gross: N61.53Bn

Net: N53.21Bn

Deductions: N8.31Bn

OSUN

Gross: N47.28Bn

Net: N22.03Bn

Deductions: N25.25Bn

OYO

Gross: N61.84Bn

Net: N51.7Bn

Deductions: N10.14Bn

PLATEAU

Gross: N52.37Bn

Net: N39.37Bn

Deductions: N13Bn

RIVERS

Gross: N154.55Bn

Net: N144.76Bn

Deductions: N9.79Bn

SOKOTO

Gross: N55.1Bn

Net: N51.12Bn

Deductions: N3.97Bn

TARABA

Gross: N48.03Bn

Net: N42.88Bn

Deductions: N5.15Bn

YOBE

Gross: N49.43Bn

Net: N47.55Bn

Deductions: N1.89Bn

ZAMFARA

Gross: N50.27Bn

Net: N38.45Bn

Deductions: N11.81Bn