Suspected cultists kill 3 vigilance group members in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Rumuodogo 1 Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State are in fears following the killing of three operatives of Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee, OSPAC, a local vigilance group that has been providing security in their area by gunmen believed to be members of a secret cult early Monday morning.

According to reports, the bandits killed the three security men in the early hours on Monday at Rumuodogo 1 community.

It was also gathered that a motorcycle rider which conveyed the murdered vigilance group members to the area was also killed.

Various sources from community told our correspondent that that the murdered vigilance group members had in recent times led the onslaught against bandits terrorising communities in the area.

They were said to have gone to Rumuodogo 1, in search of a dreaded cult leader earlier declared wanted for failing to accept peace and denounce cultism before they were killed early Monday morning.

One of our sources who prefers to remain anonymous said, “The incident happened this early morning. The OSPAC people got information that a high profile cultist who was among the cultists they declared wanted had returned. They were on their way coming when the cults gathered and killed them.

“The OSPAC people who brought relative peace had called on all cultists to repent and stop their activities. They asked the repentant cultists to take oath that they will not be involved in criminal activities. Some of the cultists accepted, while other refused and ran away.

“OSPAC declared those ones that ran away wanted. OSPAC said they will only stay in the community when they take the oath. The people are now living in fear because of the development.”

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has not issued an official statement on the development.

It would be noted that since the establishment of OSPAC vigilance group, many cultists have been decimated, therefore, creating relative peace in most communities in the area and making it possible for motorists to resume plying the Choba-Emohua-Rumuji-Ndele axis of the East-West road.