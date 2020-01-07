Bussinessman faces criminal charge for financial scam

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has adjourned till 10th of February, 2020 for trial, three count criminal charges of conspiracy, and obtaining money by false pretenses preferred against a Lagos businessman Nwachukuwu Dike Chisom Gift and two others at large.

According to the three count criminal charge number FHC/L/183C/2019, filed before the court by Police legal officer, Ezema Susan, from Force Criminal Investigation Department Alagbon Close Ikoyi Lagos, south west Nigeria, it was alleged that Nwachukwu Dike Chisom and others at large conspired together to obtain N223milion from a businessman Prince Obande Abel and his company Rayolmczara international limited.

The charge stated thus :

COUNT 1

“That you Nwachukwu Dike Chisom Gift [aka] Gift Chisom Nwachukwu [f] and others at large between the month of March, 2017 and July, 2018 between Lagos, Abuja and other states in Nigeria yet to be. identified within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria with intent to commit felony, fraudulently conspired among yourselves and obtained a total sum of #223,000,000.00 from one Mr. Prince Obande Abel and Rayolmczara International Ltd through various Banks Account in Nigeria under the pretence that you and others at large are capable of supplying them Diesel and Crude Oil, a statement you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 [a] of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related offence Act 2006, and punishable under Section 1 [3] of the same Act.

COUNT 2

That you Gift Dike Chisom Nwachukwu [aka] and others at large between the month of March, 2017 to July, 2018 between Lagos and Abuja within the Jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria obtained the total sum of N7,758,000.00 through your Bank Account name Gift Chisom Nwachukwu transferred to your Account by Prince Obande Abel and Royalmczara International Ltd which you obtained under the pretence that you and others are supplying to their customers Diesel and Crude Oil a statement you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to 1 [1] [a] & [c] of Advance Fee Fraud And Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 [3] of the same of.

COUNT 3

That you Gift Dike Chisom Nwachukwu [aka] between the month of March, 2017 and July, 2018 between Lagos and Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N49, 800,000.00 through your Bank Account, Account Name Gift Chisom Nwachukwu transferred to your Account by Prince Obande Abel and Royalmczara International Ltd which you obtained under the pretence that you and others at large are supplying to their customers Diesel and Crude Oil a statement you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to 1 [1] [a] & [c] of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1 [3] of the same Act.”