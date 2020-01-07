Navigate

Donate $10, get my nude picture- Model

Kaylen Ward

A 20-year-old social media model, Kaylen Ward, has raised an estimated $1 million for the victims of the Australian wildfire crisis by sending nude photos of herself to anyone who donates more than $10, theglittersonline reported.

Kaylen Ward who is known on Twitter as “The Naked Philanthropist” was bothered about the situation in Australia and wondered how she could help.

On January 3, she posted on her Twitter page that she would send her nude pictures to every person who donates at least $10 dollars to a list of charity organisations she listed alongside her tweet. Contributors had to share a screenshot of an online receipt for the donation to receive a photo.

“I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires”

Ward today revealed that an estimated $1 million has been raised.

The California resident said she had been left upset and emotional after seeing images of the bushfires on her social media feeds and was concerned the disaster wasn’t getting enough international attention.

Read the full story in theglittersonline

Australian Wildfire VictimsKaylen Ward
