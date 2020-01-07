Gas explosion: SON to move against substandard cylinders

In the middle is the representative of Director General Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mrs Nwaoma Olujie, right is the acting Director Operations SON during the visit to the scene of Gas explosion in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it will prosecute importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and other products as provided by law.

The Director General (DG) SON, Osita Aboloma gave the warning on Tuesday during a visit the scene of Gas explosion at Sabo Tasha, Kaduna, in which six people lost their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG was represented by Engr. Nwaoma Olujie, Group Head LPG at SON.

Aboloma also paid condolence to Kaduna State Government over the sad incident.

“We are determined to ensure diligent prosecution of importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard LPG cylinders and other products as provided in SON Act No. 14 of 2015,” he said.

Aboloma said the management of SON received the sad news of the gas explosion with deep sorrow, adding that the organisation commiserate with families of the victims as well as the people and government of Kaduna state.

He explained that such avidable explosion was one too many, noting that, “If only the necessary safety measures and precautions were put in place by the gas vendors, the disaster will not have occurred.

“It is necessary that we once again reiterate our recent warning to dealers and consumers, on the safe use of LPG and other gas cylinders.

“This repeat warning is in view of recent explosions around the country occasioned by wrong handling of the products.”

The DG urged dealers and consumers to patronise only SON certified LPG and other gas cylinders with the appropriate marking “in order to safeguard our homes, offices and surroundings from avoidable accidents from substandard cylinders.”