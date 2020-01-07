Just in: Fani-Kayode loses father -in -law

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has announced the death of his father in law, Mr. Hilary Chikwendu of Nanka, Anambra state.

In a post on his Facebook page, Fani-Kayode said his father in law died at 10.00 a.m. this morning in Abuja.

“It is very painful. We are in mourning. May his precious soul rest in peace,” the former minister said.

