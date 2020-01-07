Mane named African Footballer of the Year

Mane named African Footballer of the Year

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:46 pm


Sadio Mane with his African Player of the Year award

Sadio Mane has been named African Footballer of the Year for 2019 on Tuesday after winning the Champions League with Liverpool and leading Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane, 27, wins the award for the first time after finishing runner-up to his Liverpool team mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt in 2017 and 2018. He was third in 2016.

He is only the second Senegalese to win the award after El Hadji Diouf, who was the winner in 2001 and 2002. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Ebonyi Govt. says Umahi never claimed to be APC member
    5 hours ago

    EFCC hopeful of lifting of barriers against probe of Rivers govt
    5 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Gov. Sule inaugurates implementation committee
    5 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Wike kiss to wife sparks controversies
    6 hours ago

    No pressure on me to contest 2023 presidency – Ex-President Jonathan
    6 hours ago

    Elections: You must get your acts right, Buhari tells INEC Chairman, IGP, others
    The late Mr Chikwendu 6 hours ago

    Just in: Fani-Kayode loses father -in -law
    6 hours ago

    REA: Buhari reverses suspension of Ogunbiyi