REA: Buhari reverses suspension of Ogunbiyi

REA: Buhari reverses suspension of Ogunbiyi

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 4:36 pm


Ogunbiyi, suspension as REA Boss lifted

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the suspension of the former Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi.

However, the REA boss will not be returning to her job as she has already submitted a resignation letter before her suspension by Mamman Sale, the Minister of power last week.

She is to take up appointment with the UN.

“Her resignation effective December 31, 2019, has been accepted to enable her to take up her new United Nations appointment,” the presidency tweeted.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    EFCC hopeful of lifting of barriers against probe of Rivers govt
    2 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Gov. Sule inaugurates implementation committee
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Wike kiss to wife sparks controversies
    2 hours ago

    No pressure on me to contest 2023 presidency – Ex-President Jonathan
    3 hours ago

    Elections: You must get your acts right, Buhari tells INEC Chairman, IGP, others
    The late Mr Chikwendu 3 hours ago

    Just in: Fani-Kayode loses father -in -law
    Buhari and Tinubu at Aso Rock 3 hours ago

    Too early to talk about 2023 presidency, says Tinubu
    4 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso rock villa