REA: Buhari reverses suspension of Ogunbiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the suspension of the former Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi.

However, the REA boss will not be returning to her job as she has already submitted a resignation letter before her suspension by Mamman Sale, the Minister of power last week.

She is to take up appointment with the UN.

“Her resignation effective December 31, 2019, has been accepted to enable her to take up her new United Nations appointment,” the presidency tweeted.